Nepal flash floods: 300 Indians among thousands missing, Centre rushes more relief supplies

More than 300 Indians are among thousands of people reported missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa region along the Nepal-Tibet border, Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Thursday.

As rescue operations continue, India has stepped up its humanitarian response, sending a second consignment of emergency supplies to flood-hit Nepal.

India sends second batch of relief material An Indian military transport aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material left for Nepal on Thursday.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many Indians are reported missing after the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ More than 300 Indians are among thousands reported missing following the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa region. 2 What humanitarian assistance is India providing to Nepal after the floods? ⌵ India has dispatched multiple consignments of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, including medicines, food packets, and other essential supplies to aid in rescue and relief efforts. 3 Why did the flash floods occur in Nepal's Rasuwa region? ⌵ The floods were triggered by an avalanche that blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, leading to a surge of water that caused widespread destruction in the area. 4 How can Indians affected by the Nepal floods seek assistance? ⌵ Indians affected by the floods can contact the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at the emergency numbers 977 985 131 6807 or 977 970 910 7500 for information and assistance. 5 What impact have the Nepal flash floods had on tourists? ⌵ The disaster has resulted in many tourists reported missing, with 177 Indians and several nationals from other countries unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch on social media, saying, “A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal.”

“India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities.We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts,” he said.

The latest consignment follows India's first tranche of 10 tonnes of HADR supplies, which was sent to Nepal on Wednesday.

The relief material includes temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. More supplies are expected to be sent in the coming days.

The first aid consignment was dispatched hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of India's support.

“The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said after the conversation.

“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” he added.

Over 300 Indians among missing Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists are among thousands of people reported missing following the floods.

The disaster has affected three districts in Nepal, with the Rasuwa region witnessing some of the worst destruction.

“Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster,” Khanal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Nepal Police said on Thursday that the death toll had risen to 162 following the flash floods along the Bhotekoshi River.

The floods were triggered after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi River. The resulting surge first struck Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

Earlier reports had indicated that at least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs were among nearly 500 people missing. At least 50 of the Indians were believed to be pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Helplines activated for Indians The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued emergency numbers for information and assistance concerning Indian nationals affected by the disaster. People can contact 977 985 131 6807 or 977 970 910 7500.

The embassy said it remains in contact with Nepalese authorities and is coordinating efforts for the rescue and relief of affected Indian nationals.

The Nepal Tourism Board has also issued emergency contacts, including toll-free number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445.

In Beijing, the Embassy of India has provided another helpline, 0086 185 1428 4905, which is also available on WhatsApp.