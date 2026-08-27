Nepal flash floods: Centre, Telangana, Sikkim, and other states issue helpline numbers for stranded Indians | Check here

Multiple Indian state governments have activated emergency helplines and control rooms to assist citizens who may have been stranded or affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

The emergency response comes after flash floods struck areas along Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, with reports stating that at least 157 people were killed and around 400 remain missing. The floods affected three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and key infrastructure.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has also established emergency contact numbers for people seeking assistance.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What emergency helpline numbers are available for Indians stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods? ⌵ The Embassy of India in Nepal provides three helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, and +977 981 032 6117, which are accessible via WhatsApp. 2 Why were multiple Indian states prompted to activate helplines in response to the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ The activation of helplines by Indian states was a response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, which left many Indian nationals stranded, injured, or missing. 3 How can families provide information about missing persons affected by the floods in Nepal? ⌵ Families can contact dedicated helplines set up by their respective states, providing details like the affected person's name, passport information, mobile number, last known location, and tour operator details. 4 Should I be concerned about the risk of further flooding in Nepal after the recent flash floods? ⌵ Yes, authorities have warned of the potential for further flooding due to blockages on rivers upstream, indicating that the situation remains dangerous. 5 What caused the flash floods in Nepal that led to such significant destruction and loss of life? ⌵ The flash floods were caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow, rather than an earthquake, which unleashed catastrophic impacts along the Bhotekoshi River.

Embassy of India issues emergency numbers The Embassy of India in Nepal has made three helpline numbers available: 977 985 131 6807, 977 970 910 7500 and 977 981 032 6117. These numbers are also accessible through WhatsApp.

Several Indian states have separately opened control rooms and helplines to coordinate assistance for their residents.

Telangana, Sikkim set up dedicated helplines Telangana has established a Helpline and Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Families seeking information or assistance can contact Vandhana at 9871999044, Ch Chakravarthi at 9949351270, or G Rakshit Naik at 9618597969.

Families have been asked to provide details including the affected person's name, passport information, mobile number, last known location, tour operator details and family contact information.

The Sikkim government has also established dedicated helplines for people from the state who may be stranded, affected or require urgent assistance in Nepal. The numbers are 03592201145, 03592202461 and 03592202256.

Helplines activated across other states Karnataka has activated its State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 and 080-22253707. The state is also compiling information about Karnataka residents stranded in Nepal or the Tibet Autonomous Region.

In West Bengal, the Kolkata Police helpline is 18003455678, while its WhatsApp number is 9874902880. The West Bengal Police can be contacted at 033-24793311 and 9147890181.

Also Read | Deadly Nepal Flood Kills at Least 162 With India on Alert

Residents of Uttar Pradesh requiring assistance have been asked to contact 1070.

Maharashtra has opened a toll-free State Control Room at 1070. Another control room number is 91-9321587143, while queries can also be sent to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

In Kerala, assistance is available through 9447111844 and 9737132147.

The Rajasthan Disaster Management Department has asked families to contact its State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 112. Additional numbers include 0141-2851960, 0141-2385776, 0141-2385777, 0141-2227296, 0141-2927392 and 0141-2227603.

Odisha has established a 24x7 control room in New Delhi at 011-23012807, 7428135044 and 8527580245.