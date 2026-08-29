Nepal floods: 88 Indians rescued, 287 still missing; India sends forensic, tunnel teams — Latest updates

Nepal floods: Four Indian nationals were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa district on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, as rescue and relief operations continued in the flood-hit region. Specialised technical and forensic teams have also been sent to the Himalayan nation to assist with rescue and identification efforts, it added.

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The four rescued Indians were identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin, according to the MEA’s latest update.

The four are expected to reach Kathmandu shortly, the ministry said, adding that the number of Indian nationals rescued so far has risen to 88, while 287 Indians remain missing. The ministry also mentioned that 128 persons of Indian origin are missing as authorities continue efforts to trace those unaccounted for. Meanwhile, 120 Indian nationals crossed into Nepal from China on Saturday, the MEA said.

Indian forensic, tunnel teams sent to assist Nepal

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How many Indians have been rescued from the floods in Nepal? ⌵ As of the latest update, 88 Indians have been rescued from the flood-hit areas in Nepal. 2 Why did Nepal decline foreign rescue teams initially? ⌵ Nepal declined foreign rescue teams initially to prioritize the deployment of its own forces, who are familiar with the local terrain and environmental conditions. 3 What assistance is India providing to Nepal after the floods? ⌵ India is providing forensic teams for DNA analysis and technical teams for tunnel rescue operations to assist Nepal in the aftermath of the floods. 4 How many people are still missing in Nepal following the recent floods? ⌵ Currently, 2,426 people remain missing in Nepal after the devastating floods. 5 Should Nepal seek foreign assistance for specialized rescue operations? ⌵ Yes, Nepal has indicated it requires foreign assistance for specialized areas like tunnel rescues and identification of mortal remains due to lack of local expertise.

Six forensic expert teams from India are expected to reach Kathmandu on Saturday to assist with DNA analysis for identifying mortal remains, the MEA said. A specialised Indian technical team for tunnel rescue reconnaissance reached Kathmandu on Friday and began work in the affected area on Saturday, as per the MEA.

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“Forensic expert teams from India (six) are expected to reach Kathmandu today to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains. A specialized technical team for tunnel rescue reconnaissance reached Kathmandu yesterday and started working from today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialized tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to reach Nepal today,” it said in a statement.

Death toll rises to 675 in Nepal; 554 missing in Tibet Authorities in Nepal and China’s Tibet region have shared that nearly 3,000 people remain missing following the disaster, while 682 bodies have been recovered so far, as per Reuters. Nepal said 2,426 people, including hundreds of foreign nationals, are currently unaccounted for. The country’s reported death toll also rose to 675 on Saturday.

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Tibet, an autonomous region of China, remained largely inaccessible to foreign journalists, making it difficult to independently assess the extent of the devastation across the area, which is home to several villages. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday that 554 people were still missing in Tibet, while seven deaths had been confirmed.

Nepali Army rescue teams were carrying out drilling operations in what they described as an "extremely challenging" effort to reach more than 100 people trapped inside several hydropower tunnels.

The stranded workers were among 933 people reported missing from hydropower projects located along rivers hit by the powerful torrent of ice, rocks and debris. The Red Cross estimated that up to 93,000 people in Nepal could be affected by the disaster.

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Nepal appealed for international financial assistance on Friday and sought specialised rescue equipment, including heavy-lift drones, DNA testing kits and storage units for preserving bodies.

Also Read | Jaishankar Receives Indian Pilgrims From Nepal, Reviews Rescue Efforts

Canada has so far pledged CAN$5 million ($3.6 million) in humanitarian aid, while the European Union has committed two million euros ($2.3 million).

Meanwhile, Nepal’s meteorological department on Saturday forecast fresh rainfall and thunderstorms in areas already hit by flash floods, raising concerns that the weather could hamper ongoing rescue and relief efforts, according to PTI citing a media report.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said at a press conference that authorities were closely monitoring the situation and that the country remained on "high alert".

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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