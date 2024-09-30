Nepal floods: Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens

Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday issued helpline numbers for its citizens stranded in the Himalayan country due to devastating floods and landslides.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian Embassy said, “There has been widespread damage due to floods and landslides on account of record rainfall over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. The Embassy has received intimation regardingIndiancitizens inNepalwho are stranded because of this situation.”

The Indian Embassy said it is “in touch with some of these groups and arranging for their safe return. The Embassy is also coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who are stranded.”

Issuing the helpline numbers, the Embassy urged the Indian citizens in Nepal who require assistance to contact it on the following emergency numbers (with WhatsApp):

+977-9851316807: [Emergency Helpline]

+977-9851107021: [Attache (Consular)]

+977-9749833292: [ASO (Consular)]

Nepal floods Nearly 200 people have died, and 30 others werre missing after torrential rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and over areas in India bordering Nepal.

Nepal police said search and rescue operations are underway across the nation. The police said the death toll is expected to rise as reports came in from villages across the country.

Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said at least 192 people have been killed, 194 people have sustained injuries and 30 others are missing in floods, landslides and inundation.

Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, Rishiram Pokharel, said the government has mobilized all security agencies for search and rescue operations. The Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force personnel have jointly rescued nearly 4,500 disaster-affected individuals and distributed necessary relief materials, including food grains, among the needy.