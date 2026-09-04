Nepal floods update: 275 Indians still missing, 169 rescued; govt says no travellers stranded in Tibet

After more than a week since the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared an update on missing Indian nationals on Friday. While 275 Indians remain missing, 166 others were rescued after the floods along the Nepal-Tibet border last month.

1,907 Indians reach Nepal from China after floods: MEA The Indian government said that 1,907 Indians have safely crossed over to Nepal from China, leaving no traveller stranded.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods on August 26.

275 Indians missing, 166 rescued "As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said during the latest media briefing.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued and 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China," he said.

"As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal added.

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‘India to continue to provide assistance to Nepal’ The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to provide assistance to Nepal in this hour of need. "We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said.

Jaiswal said India has already supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft to Nepal. "In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," he added.

Death toll reach 1,295, 5000 still missing At least 1,295 people were killed in the floods in Nepal districts, reported Nepalese authorities. Several bodies were recovered by the rescue workers.

More than 12,000 people have been rescued from the affected areas. However, almost 5,000 remain missing as rescue operations are still underway.

The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges and 40 km of black-topped roads, affecting parts of central Nepal, according to local authorities.

According to a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), more than 32,000 people and properties have been affected by the flash floods.

A detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be released publicly.