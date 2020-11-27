Nepal 'fundamental' to India’s Neighbourhood First policy: Shringla

NEW DELHI: Nepal is “fundamental" to India’s Neighbourhood First policy and India’s development and modernisation are intrinsically and symbiotically linked to Nepal’s and those of other countries in India’s immediate periphery, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

In an address to the Kathmandu-based Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA), Shringla said that on India’s part, New Delhi sees itself as “Nepal’s foremost friend and development partner" with the developmental experiences that India shares with Nepal being those that have “proved successful and beneficial" in India’s own case.

Shringla’s address came on the second and final day of his visit to Nepal, seen as one aimed at setting ties back on track after a row over a map brought out by Nepal that showed three regions that are part of India as lying within Nepal’s boundaries. Nepali parliamentary approval for the map despite India’s protests had soured ties between the two countries.

Referring to his meetings with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali besides his counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal, Shringla said: “I have been left with no doubt that our countries are on the same page and share the same vision", indicating that misunderstandings in the relationship had been ironed out.

“For India, Nepal is fundamental to our ‘Neighbourhood First,’ approach," the foreign secretary said referring to New Delhi’s policy of giving primacy in its foreign policy to relations with its neighbouring countries. “India’s development and modernisation are incomplete and intrinsically and symbiotically linked to the development and modernisation of neighbouring countries such as Nepal," he said.

Recent years had lent an added momentum to the relationship, he said adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Nepal four times in the past six years. India had welcomed Nepal’s prime minister to New Delhi seven times. At the level of head of state or head of government, leaders of the two countries have met 16 times, he said.

India’s aspiration of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and Nepal’s slogan of "Samriddh Nepal, Sukhi Nepali" were “entirely compatible," he said.

India’s ties with Nepal had four elements -- development cooperation, stronger connectivity, expanded infrastructure and economic projects and easier and enhanced access to educational opportunities in India for Nepali youth, Shringla said.

One of India’s development cooperation initiatives – the High Impact Community Development Projects – were tailored to Nepal’s needs, creating community assets and promoting socio-economic welfare at the grassroots level, he said. “We are mindful in designing sustainable programmes that contribute to the community and don’t in any manner encumber it,"Shringla said -- a comment possibly aimed to draw a difference between Indian and Chinese assistance. The latter is seen as extended with hidden costs and drawing countries into debt traps.

Indian assisted projects had been implemented in all 77 districts of Nepal and over a hundred of them completed since 2014, Shringla said. The projects covered “diverse sectors such as education, health, irrigation, drinking water, preservation of culture, skill development, youth training, and agriculture," Shringla said. “These are projects that have immediate and positive impact on the lives of people, touching everybody in society," he added.

India was also working on improving conventional connectivity ---highways, rail and air links and inland waterways besides energy connectivity -- power transmission lines and petroleum pipelines. There was also an emphasis on boosting digital connectivity through optical fibre networks which would improve access to education, healthcare and other services, he said. The Motihari–Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline unveiled last year was the first of its kind in the region and created capacity to carry two million metric tonnes of petroleum products into Nepal from India, the foreign secretary said. Work was underway to implement the 900 MW Arun III hydropower power project and cross-border power transmission lines have been upgraded, he said.

Other projects included schools and health facilities that were coming up in 12 districts of Nepal, he said.

In the covid-19 pandemic scenario, India has assisted Nepal with equipment and supplies, ensuring uninterrupted flow of goods across the border and repatriating Nepalese citizens from various countries, the foreign secretary said.

“We are on the cusp of the availability of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, India is at the forefront of this effort…I would like to assure the people of Nepal that, once a vaccine is rolled out, meeting Nepal’s requirements would be a priority for us. Given our genetic profiles, what works for India is likely to work for Nepal as well," he said.

Stating that in South Asia, countries were “symbiotically linked" and everyone needed the other, Shringla said “India’s market is available to Nepal – to your companies, your start-ups, and your teeming talent pool. Nepal’s hydropower potential can be a major source of clean energy for the subcontinent, and an economic game changer for your country." This can be seen as a bid to link Nepal economically more closely to India given that in the past the Oli government has aimed to keep equidistance between India and China and also made attempts to increase its ties with China who India views as its strategic rival.





