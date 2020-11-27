Nepal 'fundamental' to India’s Neighbourhood First policy: Shringla

India was also working on improving conventional connectivity ---highways, rail and air links and inland waterways besides energy connectivity -- power transmission lines and petroleum pipelines. There was also an emphasis on boosting digital connectivity through optical fibre networks which would improve access to education, healthcare and other services, he said. The Motihari–Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline unveiled last year was the first of its kind in the region and created capacity to carry two million metric tonnes of petroleum products into Nepal from India, the foreign secretary said. Work was underway to implement the 900 MW Arun III hydropower power project and cross-border power transmission lines have been upgraded, he said.