During his visit, King Gyanendra met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara at Dakshin Kali Temple and took his blessings.
He will offer prayers in the Kali temple and will also take blessings after visiting the seers.
King Gyanendra has arrived in Haridwar for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat welcomed the arrival of King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
In a message, CM said, "Welcome to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Haridwar Kumbh. You are blessed by the saints and the Ganges. Take the holy benefit of Aquarius by taking bath."
As a representative of CM Rawat, Director General of Information and Public Relations Department, Ranvir Singh Chauhan went to Haridwar and welcomed Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh by offering flowers on behalf of the Chief Minister, The King thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture.