Nepal plane crash: 4 of 5 Indians killed from UP's Ghazipur district

Nepal plane crash: 4 of 5 Indians killed from UP's Ghazipur district2 min read . 07:25 AM IST
Officials have confirmed that at least 4 of the 5 Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash on Sunday were from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district
At least four of the five Indians killed in Nepal's plane crash were from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. The four victims have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, and Sonu Jaiswal. The fifth victim was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal.
Ghazipur district officials while speaking to news agency ANI said that Sonu and Vishal Sharma are residents of the city's Alawalpur village. Officials say they were informed about the incident through media reports. Reportedly, the 4 villagers were set to return to Ghazipur on Tuesday after paragliding in the popular Nepalese town of Pokhara.
Sonu Jaiswal was visiting Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months back. His relative Vijay Jaiswal while speaking to news agency PTI said, "Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance to Lord Pashupatinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old, has been fulfilled. But the fate had something else in store for him,"
At least 68 people were dead after a Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport in the city of Pokhara on Sunday. The twin-engine ATR 72 plane was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara. It was carrying 68 passengers, 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members. The 15 foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and France among the foreigners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident on Sunday via his Twitter profile, he wrote, "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. Humble tribute to all the people including Indian citizens who were killed. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured."
He also directed the state officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs in order to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased people from Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from Agencies)
