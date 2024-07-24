Nepal: Plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, further details awaited

Nepal plane crash news: An aircraft carrying nineteen passengers crashed while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Atleast 18 bodies were recovered from plane that caught fire after skidding, reported news agency Reuters. Nepal Airport is temporarily shut after the small plane crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kathmandu-based aircraft of Saurya Airlines was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu, reported ANI citing The Himalayan Times.

Only technical staff of the airline was on board during the take-off, according to Gyanendra Bhul, Information officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Further details of the accident are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A similar accident took place in January last year, where a Yeti Airlines plane with 68 passengers on board crashed in Pokhara, Nepal. All the 68 passengers were killed in the accident.

(More to come)

