Nepal plane crash: CM Yogi announces 5 lakh each to family of the deceased

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the four youths from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in a plane crash in Nepal."The CM has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family of those of Ghazipur who died in the crash," the state government said in a statement issued here.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the four youths from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in a plane crash in Nepal."The CM has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family of those of Ghazipur who died in the crash," the state government said in a statement issued here.
He said the state government will also bear the expense of bringing the bodies from Nepal.
He said the state government will also bear the expense of bringing the bodies from Nepal.
District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri had said four youths -- Abhishek Khushwaha , Sonu Jaiswal, Vishal Sharma and Anil Kumar Rajbhar -- of Ghazipur were killed in the Nepal crash on Sunday.
District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri had said four youths -- Abhishek Khushwaha , Sonu Jaiswal, Vishal Sharma and Anil Kumar Rajbhar -- of Ghazipur were killed in the Nepal crash on Sunday.
He also condoled the loss of lives of the people from Ghazipur in the Sunday's plane crash.
He also condoled the loss of lives of the people from Ghazipur in the Sunday's plane crash.
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed, two days after Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed in the resort city of Pokhara, as the death toll rose to 71.The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that plummeted into a gorge Sunday, killing all 72 on board.
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed, two days after Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed in the resort city of Pokhara, as the death toll rose to 71.The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that plummeted into a gorge Sunday, killing all 72 on board.
As two more bodies were recovered from the accident site on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed dead has climbed to 71, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Siwal said.
As two more bodies were recovered from the accident site on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed dead has climbed to 71, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Siwal said.
In Ghazipur city, nearly 430 kilometers (270 miles) south of the crash site in Nepal, Jaiswal's family was distraught and still waiting to identify his body. His father, Rajendra Prasad Jaiswal, had boarded a car to Kathmandu on Monday evening and was expected to reach Nepal's capital late Tuesday.
In Ghazipur city, nearly 430 kilometers (270 miles) south of the crash site in Nepal, Jaiswal's family was distraught and still waiting to identify his body. His father, Rajendra Prasad Jaiswal, had boarded a car to Kathmandu on Monday evening and was expected to reach Nepal's capital late Tuesday.
“It's a tough wait," said Jaiswal's brother, Deepak Jaiswal to news agency AP.
“It's a tough wait," said Jaiswal's brother, Deepak Jaiswal to news agency AP.
The news of Jaiswal’s plane crashing in Pokhara reached his home barely minutes after the accident as news channels began broadcasting images of the aircraft's mangled wreckage, still burning and billowing thick gray smoke, Deepak said.
The news of Jaiswal’s plane crashing in Pokhara reached his home barely minutes after the accident as news channels began broadcasting images of the aircraft's mangled wreckage, still burning and billowing thick gray smoke, Deepak said.
Still, the family was not willing to trust the news, holding out hope for his survival.
Still, the family was not willing to trust the news, holding out hope for his survival.
By Sunday evening, however, it had become clear. Deepak, who confirmed the authenticity of Jaiswal's livestream to The Associated Press, was among the first in his family to watch the video that had since gone viral on the internet.
By Sunday evening, however, it had become clear. Deepak, who confirmed the authenticity of Jaiswal's livestream to The Associated Press, was among the first in his family to watch the video that had since gone viral on the internet.
“We couldn't believe the news until we saw the video," he said. "It was painful."
“We couldn't believe the news until we saw the video," he said. "It was painful."
Jaiswal, a father of three children, worked at a local liquor store in Alawalpur Afga village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Ghazipur district. Deepak said his brother had gone to Kathmandu to visit Pashupatinath temple — a Hindu shrine dedicated to the god Shiva — and pray for a son, before setting off to Pokhara for sightseeing along with three other friends.
Jaiswal, a father of three children, worked at a local liquor store in Alawalpur Afga village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Ghazipur district. Deepak said his brother had gone to Kathmandu to visit Pashupatinath temple — a Hindu shrine dedicated to the god Shiva — and pray for a son, before setting off to Pokhara for sightseeing along with three other friends.
“He was not just my brother," Deepak said. “I have lost a friend in him."
“He was not just my brother," Deepak said. “I have lost a friend in him."
The tragedy was felt deeply in Nepal, where 53 passengers were locals.
The tragedy was felt deeply in Nepal, where 53 passengers were locals.
Hundreds of relatives and friends of the victims consoled each other Tuesday at a local hospital. Families of some victims whose bodies have been identified prepared funerals for their loved ones.
Hundreds of relatives and friends of the victims consoled each other Tuesday at a local hospital. Families of some victims whose bodies have been identified prepared funerals for their loved ones.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.