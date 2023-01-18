Nepal plane crash: CM Yogi announces 5 lakh each to family of the deceased

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the four youths from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in a plane crash in Nepal."The CM has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family of those of Ghazipur who died in the crash," the state government said in a statement issued here.

