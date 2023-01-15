Nepal plane crash: Indian embassy issues helpline numbers, details of Indians

At least 40 people are killed in another plane crash in Nepal, where such aviation disasters are becoming frequent now. The aircraft with 72 onboard crashed near the Pokhara International Airport and passengers included at least five Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in Nepal was seen in action after the crash and issued a helpline number with details of the Indian onboard the crashed plane.
Helplines of Embassy: Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021; Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699
“An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted.
The Indian Ambassador in Nepal also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash. “Deeply saddened by crash of a plane carrying 72 passengers and crew members, including some Indians in Pokhara. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," the Ambassador of Nepal to India was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia called the incident extremely unfortunate and expressed prayers for the families of the deceased. "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti (sic)," Scindia tweeted.
The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft which took off from Kathmandu with 72 people onboard (68 passengers and 4 crew members) was bound for Pokhara international airport which had opened on 1 January. Around 15 foreign nationals were traveling on the plane including four Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and France.
The rescue efforts are underway and newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda rushed to the crash site to take stock of the situation.
Aviation accidents in Nepal are becoming more and more frequent now. Last year, in a Tara Airline aircraft crash, all 22 people including four Indians lost their life. According to experts, the maintenance levels of the airports and aircrafts are poor in Nepal, compromising the safety of aviation operations.
