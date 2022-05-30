No survivors have been found from the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to Nepalese media reports
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
All 22 people, including four Indians on board the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's Mustang District on Sunday are suspected dead. "We have suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment has shown that no one could have survived the crash but the official statement is due," Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson at Home Ministry told ANI on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
All 22 people, including four Indians on board the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's Mustang District on Sunday are suspected dead. "We have suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment has shown that no one could have survived the crash but the official statement is due," Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson at Home Ministry told ANI on Monday.
14 bodies have been recovered from the incident site. The Nepal Army today morning found the wreckage of the army twin-engine Tara Air passenger plane in the country's Mustang district.
14 bodies have been recovered from the incident site. The Nepal Army today morning found the wreckage of the army twin-engine Tara Air passenger plane in the country's Mustang district.
“The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang," he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft.
“Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang," he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft.
The search operation resumed early morning today after it was halted on Sunday due to the bad weather conditions.
The search operation resumed early morning today after it was halted on Sunday due to the bad weather conditions.
Apart from the four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, a three-member Nepali crew were on board the Tara Air plane. The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from the four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, a three-member Nepali crew were on board the Tara Air plane. The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.
The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.
In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when a plane of the same airline flying the same route crashed after takeoff.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Sita Air flight crashed in September 2012 while making an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 19 people.
A Sita Air flight crashed in September 2012 while making an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 19 people.
A plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed near Jomsom airport on May 14, 2012, killing 15 people.
A plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed near Jomsom airport on May 14, 2012, killing 15 people.
Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started its business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started its business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.