All 22 people, including four Indians on board the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's Mustang District on Sunday are suspected dead. "We have suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment has shown that no one could have survived the crash but the official statement is due," Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson at Home Ministry told ANI on Monday.

