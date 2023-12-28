Nepal plane crash, that killed 5 Indians, due to inadvertent movement of condition levers: Report
Nepal plane crash: A report issued by a government-appointed investigation panel has revealed that the Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal earlier in 2023 was due to inadvertent movement of both condition levers in the aircraft, that led to an aerodynamic stall, reports Reuters.