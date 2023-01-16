Nepal PM Dahal called emergency meeting on plane crash: What we know so far

A Nepalese aircraft of Yeti Airlines with 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal on Sunday, claiming at least 67 lives. The plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport. There were 68 passengers on board and four crew members. The reports stated that around 67 people died in the Nepal plane crash.
Nepal Army on Monday even said that they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash. "We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari told ANI.
A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.
All you need to know about Nepal plane crash
1) After the plane crash, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers and directed the country's home ministry, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.
2) Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority informed that the aircraft was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members. The foreign nationals included four Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.
3) At least four of the five Indians killed in Nepal's plane crash were from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. The four victims have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, and Sonu Jaiswal. The fifth victim was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal.
4) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the state officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs in order to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased people from Uttar Pradesh.
5) It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said. However, a witness said he saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began descending to land, watching from the terrace of his house. Finally, Gaurav Gurung said, the plane fell nose-first towards its left and crashed into the gorge.
6) Hours after dark, scores of onlookers crowded around the crash site near the airport in the resort town of Pokhara as rescue workers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below.
7) Officials suspended the search for the four missing people overnight and planned to resume looking today, Monday.
8) Pokhara is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit, a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas. The city's new international airport began operations only two weeks ago.
(With inputs from agencies)
