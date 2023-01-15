Nepal PM may visit India in first foreign trip: Reports

Nepal PM may visit India in first foreign trip: Reports1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- After the election of the new president, Pushp Kamal Dahal's visit will reportedly take place.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal is likely to visit India on his first foreign trip in late February or early March, The Kathmandu Post, reported on Sunday.
After the election of the new president, Dahal's visit will reportedly take place, said the Nepal-based media outlet.
"However, if the Indian side insists on the visit before the new President is elected, the trip may even take place earlier," one of CPN (Maoist Centre) leader said.
The presidential election in Nepal is scheduled for February as President Bidya Devi Bhandari's tenure expires at the end of March. According to Nepal's constitution, the election is held a month before the incumbent's term expires.
According to officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will visit Kathmandu to issue an invitation to the prime minister, most likely after January 26, which India marks as its Republic Day. Following this, the two parties would then discuss the visit and agree on a certain date.
Dahal visited India last July at the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
With agency inputs.
