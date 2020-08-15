Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish him on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Nepal’s prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, on Saturday called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

This is the first conversation between the two leaders since strains emerged in ties after Nepal published a new map showing three regions that India says are part of its territory, as lying within Nepal’s boundaries. It also comes before a meeting next week between Indian ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Kwatra and Nepalese foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi aimed at reviewing ongoing bilateral economic and development projects.

“The Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the Government and People of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day, and also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," a statement from India’s foreign ministry said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the prime minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share, it said.

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard," the statement added.

Ties between India and Nepal have frayed since Kathmandu published the new map of the country. The map was approved by the Nepalese parliament in June. Nepalese leaders and officials also said that they had sought talks with India to resolve the matter but New Delhi did not respond to Kathmandu’s outreach. The new map by Nepal followed India last year releasing a new map that showed Kalapani—claimed by Nepal as part of its territory—as Indian territory.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi in his customary speech on the occasion of India’s Independence Day had said that India was making efforts to deepen its links with countries in South Asia through security, development and trust.

“India’s constant effort has been to deepen ties with our neighbours" with whom India has economic, cultural and societal bonds, he said in his speech.

