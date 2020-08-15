Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish him on Independence Day

Ties between India and Nepal have frayed since Kathmandu published the new map of the country. The map was approved by the Nepalese parliament in June. Nepalese leaders and officials also said that they had sought talks with India to resolve the matter but New Delhi did not respond to Kathmandu’s outreach. The new map by Nepal followed India last year releasing a new map that showed Kalapani—claimed by Nepal as part of its territory—as Indian territory.