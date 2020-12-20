In an emergency meeting on Sunday morning, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recommended to the President dissolving the federal parliament as his party said he had lost majority support.

"The prime minister has lost the majority in the parliamentary party, central committee and the secretariat of the party," news agency Reuters quoted Bishnu Rijal, a central committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, as saying.

"Instead of seeking a compromise within the party he chose to dissolve parliament," Rijal added.

"PM Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday and got endorsed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari the same day," The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Sunday.

This comes at a time when the Nepal Prime Minister was under intense pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda and Madhav Nepal.

The leader, whose handling of the coronavirus crisis has been criticised as the economy takes a beating, had come under pressure to either leave the premiership or the reins of the party.

The next general election in the Himalayan country, sandwiched between China and India, is due in two years from now. It was not immediately clear when a fresh election would be called if the country's president accepts the Cabinet move, likely to be a formality.

With agency inputs

