As India continued its crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Nepal on Monday put the fugitive on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country. India has requested the Nepal authorities to arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

The officials from Nepal informed that the Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list after the request from Indian Embassy.

"We have received a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy suspecting that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal," said Kamal Prasad Pandey, the Information Officer at the Department.

"The Indian Embassy has sent the note asking the Department to put Singh, a member of a separatist group, on the surveillance list," Pandey said.

Indian government suspects that Amritpal entered Nepal and was hiding somewhere in the country and the Union Home Ministry has directed all security agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area. "Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it," the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," it said.

According to several sources mentioned in the paper, Singh's personal information and the letter have been shared with all relevant agencies including hotels and airlines. Singh, who is reported to have multiple passports with various identities, has been on the run since March 18th when the police initiated a crackdown against him. The evasive preacher was able to escape the police when his group was stopped in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

