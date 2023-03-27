Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list, India urges arrest if he tries to flee2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:14 PM IST
India has requested the Nepal authorities to arrest Amritpal Singh, if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport
As India continued its crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Nepal on Monday put the fugitive on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country. India has requested the Nepal authorities to arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.
