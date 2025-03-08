Earthquake today: Nepal hit by twin quakes today; no casualties

Nepal experienced twin mild earthquakes on Saturday morning, with magnitudes of 4.1 in Baglung and 4.0 in Myagdi. The Baglung tremor occurred at 6:20 a.m., while the Myagdi quake was recorded earlier at 3:14 a.m. No damage has been reported from either earthquake.

PTI
Published8 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST
The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.(Representative file photo)

On Saturday morning, Nepal's earthquake measuring centre reported twin tremors of mild intensity in two separate areas.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquakes.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Baglung district, about 300 kilometres from Kathmandu, at 6.20 a.m., the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.

Earlier, the centre said that at 3.14 a.m., an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myagdi district, about 40 kilometres from Baglung.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Muri area of Myagdi district.

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST
