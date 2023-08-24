At least 6 Indian pilgrims have died in a road accident in Nepal's Bara district, police confirmed, news agency ANI reported.

The accident which took place in the early hours of Thursday and left 19 people injured.

According to police, the bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap took place near Churiamai in Bara.

“Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am," Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri told ANI over the phone.

The police have identified the deceased Indian nationals from India’s Rajasthan State. A Nepali citizen also died in the accident, the police official added.

A total of 27 people including two drivers and a helper were in the bus.