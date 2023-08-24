6 Indian pilgrims killed in Nepal bus accident, 19 Injured1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
At least 6 Indian pilgrims die in road accident in Nepal's Bara district, leaving 19 injured.
At least 6 Indian pilgrims have died in a road accident in Nepal's Bara district, police confirmed, news agency ANI reported.
This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates
24 Aug 2023
