Nepal sets up upper house of parliament to clear country's new map

According to former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal, “Nepal has introduced a source of permanent friction in bilateral ties through its cartographic aggression." India’s ties with Nepal are based on close people to people ties with many dimensions and not ideology, Sibal pointed out in an apparent reference to the common ideology shared by the current government of Nepal and China. China, he said, has entrenched itself deeply in Nepal in its avatar as the largest investor and aid giver besides its willingness to buy off Nepal’s ruling elite.