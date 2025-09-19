Nepal situation 'improved': Indian embassy in Kathmandu issues new travel advisory, calls for caution — check details

Amid improvement in the political crisis in Nepal, India on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals travelling to the Himalayan nation, asking them to exercise due caution.

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said: “The situation in Nepal has improved considerably over the past week. Road transport and flights are now operating regularly.”

“Indian nationals travelling to Nepal are, however, advised to exercise due caution and adhere to advisories / updates that may be issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu or local authorities of Nepal,” the Embassy said.

The Indian High Commission also issued helpline numbers in case Indian nationals in Nepal need any assistance.

“In case Indian nationals in Nepal require any assistance, they may contact following phone numbers and email id: Helpline Number +977-9808602881 (WhatsApp call also), Permanent Emergency Number +977-9851316807, Helpline Email address- helpdesk.eoiktm@gmail.com,” the Embassy said.

Gen Z protests: Nepal

ex-PM Oli breaks silence Nepal's deposed prime minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday denied that he had given any shooting orders during the 'Gen Z' demonstrations, saying bullets were fired at protesters from automatic guns that the police did not possess and called for a probe into the matter.

In his first public statement since his ouster on September 9, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chairman blamed the infiltrators for the violence during the "peaceful protest" by Gen-Z.

“The government didn’t order to shoot at the demonstrators,” 73-year-old Oli said in a message issued on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“The bullets were fired at the protesters from automatic guns, which were not possessed by the police personnel, and this must be investigated,” Oli said.

Seventy-four people, including 3 policemen, were among the dead during the youth-led violent protests on September 8 and 9 against corruption and a ban on social media.

Claiming that there was "infiltration" in the "peaceful protests", he said, "The infiltrating conspirators turned the agitation violent, and this way our youths were killed.”

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Oli demanded an inquiry into the incident.

"The Singhdurbar Secretariat and Supreme Court were set on fire, Nepal's map was burnt, and many important government buildings were set on fire after I resigned from the post," he said.