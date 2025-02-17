Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, on Monday, February 17, acknowledged the death of a Nepali student at the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha and others who have been forcefully evicted, reported the news agency ANI.

PM KP Sharma Oli also said that the government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels, as per the report.

“The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities,” said the Prime Minister cited by the news agency.