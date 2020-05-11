NEW DELHI: Nepal on Monday summoned India’s ambassador to Kathmandu to protest the construction of a road in Lipulekh area that Nepal says runs through its territory.

The summoning of ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, points to an intensification of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

“Foreign Minister Hon. @PradeepgyawaliK conveyed Government of Nepal’s position on boundary issues to Ambassador of India to Nepal H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra at a meeting held at MoFA today and handed over a diplomatic note in this regard," the Nepalese foreign ministry said in a Twitter post.

This came after India on Saturday rejected Nepal’s protest against the construction of the road to Lipulekh on the border with China, saying the region is “completely within the territory of India". New Delhi had in its statement said both countries could resolve such issues through dialogue.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the 80-kilometre road on Friday to cut short the time taken by Indian pilgrims on the annual Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. The road ends at Lipulekh Pass and is to help pilgrims avoid the more dangerous high-altitude routes through Sikkim and Nepal.

“The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the state of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava had said on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Gyawali said Nepal could not wait for an end to the covid-19 crisis to hold boundary talks with India, according to news reports from Kathmandu. Gyawali, who was summoned by the Nepalese parliament’s international relations committee, also said Nepal will hold talks with China after sorting out the issue with India, the Kathmandu Post reported. Lipulekh lies at the tri-junction between India, Nepal and China.

“Nepal, India and China are yet to ascertain the tri-junction in Lipulekh. So after talks with India, we will hold talks with China as well," Gyawal reportedly told the committee. “We are ready for talks at any level with India – at the prime minister’s level or foreign secretary-level," he added.

According to the Indian statement on Saturday, India and Nepal have an established mechanism for boundary issues, and the delineation of the border with Nepal is ongoing. India is also committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue, Srivastava had said. The two countries are in the process of scheduling these talks, which would be held after they have dealt with the covid-19 crisis, Srivastava had added.





