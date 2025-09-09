Nepal unrest: India advises citizens to defer travel until situation stabilises, Embassy issues helpline numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has issued an official ‘Advisory for Nepal’ dated September 9, listing out what Indian citizens in the country can do, and helpline numbers that they can access.
The official statement, posted on the MEA website and on its official social media accounts, advises Indians to defer travel to Nepal, due to the current protests in the country.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Embassy said that the following numbers can be reached by Indians in Nepal, in case they have need of any assistance, or face an emergency situation.
“All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance,” it stated.
Notably, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on September 9, as youth protests over the internet shutdown and broader corruption issues turned violent. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.
Air India in an official statement said that in the current situation, it has cancelled mutiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route today. These flights are: AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” the Air India spokesperson said.
Indigo too issued a travel advisory stating that “all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now” amid the airport closure. Adding that they are “closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.”