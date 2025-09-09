Subscribe

Nepal unrest: India advises citizens to defer travel until situation stabilises, Embassy issues helpline numbers

The MEA has issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing protests. Here's what those already in the country should do, and the helpline numbers issued….

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Sep 2025, 04:48 PM IST
A protester shouts slogans carrying national flag after burning down a police station during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9, 2025.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has issued an official ‘Advisory for Nepal’ dated September 9, listing out what Indian citizens in the country can do, and helpline numbers that they can access.

The official statement, posted on the MEA website and on its official social media accounts, advises Indians to defer travel to Nepal, due to the current protests in the country.

Nepal protests: What is the advisory issued?

  • The dvisory states, “In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised.”
  • “Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution,” it added.
  • Further, it said that they “are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.”

Indian embassy in Nepal issues helpline numbers:

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Embassy said that the following numbers can be reached by Indians in Nepal, in case they have need of any assistance, or face an emergency situation.

“All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance,” it stated.

The helpline numbers to the Indian Embassy in Nepal are:

  • +977 – 980 860 2881 ( WhatsApp call also)
  • +977 – 981 032 6134 ( WhatsApp call also )

Air India, Indigo cancel flights; Nepal airport shutdown

Notably, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on September 9, as youth protests over the internet shutdown and broader corruption issues turned violent. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

Air India in an official statement said that in the current situation, it has cancelled mutiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route today. These flights are: AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” the Air India spokesperson said.

Indigo too issued a travel advisory stating that “all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now” amid the airport closure. Adding that they are “closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.”

 
 
