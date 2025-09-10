Nepal Violence: IndiGo extends waivers on rescheduling, cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu — Details

Nepal Violence: India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, announced that it has decided to keep all flights to and from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport cancelled till 6 p.m. and extend its waivers on rescheduling and cancellations, according to a social media post on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

“Following the extension of the airport closure in #Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hrs on September 10,” said IndiGo in its post on X.

The low-cost airline giant extended its waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for people who have booked their air tickets to and from Kathmandu until 12 September 2025. However, this waiver will only apply to ticket bookings made on or before 9 September 2025.

“We continue to extend waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9,” they said.

The airline also reiterated that the teams are coordinating with the relevant authorities and are fully prepared to restore services as soon as Nepal grants permission.

Kathmandu airport reopens? The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said that they are lifting the restrictions on the suspension of flight operations at the airport, which were earlier imposed due to the adverse circumstances in the nation over the violent protests against corruption.

The news agency ANI reported on Wednesday that the authorities have decided to lift the restrictions after the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held on 10 September.

“We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers travelling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when travelling,” said the civil aviation authority, cited in the news agency report.

Air India's one-time waiver Tata Group on Air India also announced a ‘one-time’ waiver on rescheduling charges on Tuesday amid the Nepal violence situation.

“In view of the current situation and closure of airport in Kathmandu, Air India is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until 11 September, on tickets issued up to 9 September, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges,” the airline said in a post on Tuesday evening.

According to early reports on Wednesday, Air India announced that the flights from the Kathmandu airport had been cancelled as the airport continued to remain closed for flight operations.

“Air India flights to and from Kathmandu on 10 September have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates,” said the company spokesperson.

