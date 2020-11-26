NEW DELHI : Nepal’s prime minister K.P Sharma Oli on Thursday expressed his country’s desire to build on the momentum in the bilateral relationship with India and enhance the level of bilateral engagement, a person familiar with the development said.

This follows a row over a map brought out by Nepal that showed three regions that are part of India as lying within Nepal’s boundaries. Nepali parliamentary approval for the map despite India’s protests had soured ties between the two countries.

Oli conveyed his sentiments to visiting Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who arrived on a two day trip on Thursday. Besides Oli, Shringla also called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali besides holding talks with his counterpart, the person said.

Shringla on his part conveyed India’s interest in deepening economic linkages, promoting connectivity, expanding the development partnership and strengthening people-to-people contacts, particularly among the youth, the person said.

The foreign secretary’s discussions with Oli included “a candid review of the state of the bilateral relationship, and the potential for bringing India and Nepal ever closer," the person said.

Oli conveyed “Nepal’s desire to build on the momentum in the bilateral relationship and enhance the level of bilateral engagement," the person said.

Oli and Shringla discussed “specific measures that could be taken to finalize key projects at the earliest, including the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, as well as launch new economic initiatives," the person said. Discussions also took place on specific meetings that could be scheduled to maintain high level engagement and address issues of mutual interest. The need to resume people to people contacts, including commencement of an air travel bubble between India and Nepal too was discussed.

Oli thanked Shringla for India’s assistance during the covid-19 pandemic. There was a discussion on vaccine development and Shringla assured Oli that Nepal’s requirement would be considered on priority.

“The special relations between India and Nepal, and the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities was noted," the person cited above said – a possible reference to India’s concerns over the map as well as Nepal’s contacts with China, seen as a strategic rival by India. India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff along their border in Ladakh.

Both Oli and Shringla were of the view that the two countries should focus on the positives of the wide-ranging relationship, the person cited above said. During he course of the meeting Shringla briefed Oli on the many projects being funded by India for the benefit all sections of Nepalese society. Shringla also invited Nepal to take advantage of India’s market and economic growth.

In his meeting with foreign minister Gyawali, Shringla conveyed an invitation from Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit India for the next round of the Joint Commission Meeting.

Shringla also handed over 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of India’s continued support to Nepal in its efforts to combat covid-19.

In his meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal, both foreign secretaries shared their perspectives on boundary matters and discussed ways to take it forward.

Another of Shringla’s engagements in Kathmandu included talks with a delegation of the Nepali Congress and another delegation of Madhesh leaders, the person said.

On Friday, the second and last day of his visit to Nepal, Shringla will deliver a speech at the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA) and later inaugurate three schools rebuilt with Indian assistance. He will also remotely inaugurate an India funded project to renovate the Tashop (Tare) Gompa monastery in Manang District.

