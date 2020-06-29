NeSL in talks with states for digital e-stamping of loan papers, says MD & CEO

Government-owned NeSL has already run a pilot project with Union Bank of India in its branches in Rajasthan and Delhi. Banks that join the platform will have a module installed in their branches and can send loan information to the IU platform along with data of the borrower. The IU then registers the borrower on the platform and does a one-time password (OTP) identity check and shows him/her the document. Once the borrower accepts and e-signs it, the document is sent back to the bank.