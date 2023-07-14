Nestlé to invest ₹894 cr in new Odisha unit2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The announcement aligns with the firm’s plans to allocate ₹5,000 crore for constructing research centres and factories by 2025.
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Nestlé India has received an in-principal approval from the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corp of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) to establish a food processing unit in Mundaamba for ₹894.10 crore,the company informed the stock exchanges on Friday.
