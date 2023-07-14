Nestlé to invest 894 cr in new Odisha unit

“The investment, the capex, that’s us putting money into our facilities, be it factories or research centres. On top of it, if we see interesting opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, we will be very, very happy to explore those," Nestlé’s global chief executive Mark Schneider said in an interview in 2022. “If you look at the investment in this country and the plans through 2025, we’re talking about ₹5,000 crore. It compares to around ₹8,000 crore over the last 60 years, when we started manufacturing in India," he had said.