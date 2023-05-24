Capital Foods sale: Nestle, ITC in last lap, deal at up to ₹5k cr4 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Nestle India is the Indian subsidiary of Swiss multinational Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, known for its products in food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries categories.
Mumbai: Food giants Nestle India Ltd and ITC Ltd have emerged as the finalists in the race for leading ingredient maker Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the matter said. A deal may value the maker of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones food ingredients between ₹4,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore, they said.
