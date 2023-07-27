Nestle India June qtr profit up 36.8%

“This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups. Domestic sales growth is broad based and grew by 14.6%, on the back of prudent pricing and supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support. Key brands continued to perform well, led by Kitkat, Nescafe and Maggi among others," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India. “The out-of-home business continued to deliver strong growth this quarter, through a pivot of dual strategies in terms of portfolio transformation and robust precise execution of differentiated channel and geography plans to harness big growth opportunities. Our RURBAN strategy was helped by increasing distribution footprint with relevant portfolio, thereby achieving higher penetration. We witnessed strong growth across mega cities and metros, robust performance in Tier 1 to 6 towns and continued strength in rural markets," Narayanan said.