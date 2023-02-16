Nestle India Q4 PAT rises 66% YoY to ₹628 crore; stock up nearly 2%
- Nestle India Q4 update: The company has also recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per equity for the year 2022
FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹628 crore in the fourth quarter of CY22 (Q4CY22), up 66% year-on-year (YoY). It was ₹379 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Nestle India Limited were trading 1.84% higher at ₹19,614.40 per share on the NSE during noon deals.
