Home / News / India /  Nestle India Q4 PAT rises 66% YoY to 628 crore; stock up nearly 2%
Back

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a net profit of 628 crore in the fourth quarter of CY22 (Q4CY22), up 66% year-on-year (YoY). It was 379 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Nestle India Limited were trading 1.84% higher at 19,614.40 per share on the NSE during noon deals.

 

The company, which follows a January-December financial year, announced its financial results on Thursday, 16 February.

The coffee and tea manufacturing company's revenue from operations came in at 4,257 crore, up 13.5 per cent as compared to 3,748 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of 75 per equity for the year 2022.

The Maggi and Kitkat maker's both topline and bottom-line numbers have met Street expectations of 4,395 crore and 611 crore, respectively.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director at Nestle India said, "I am delighted to share that we delivered our highest double‐digit growth in a decade led by sustained volume and mix-led growth, leading to strong value growth. In 2022 total, sales grew by 14.5% and domestic sales increased by 14.8%, with broad-based performance across all categories."

"2022 was an extraordinary year, where adversities were aplenty, where the efforts of the Nestlé team and all our partners and stakeholders were stretched and where every new day brought a fresh challenge," Narayanan added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x