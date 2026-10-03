Nestle Low Fat Dairy Whitener sale banned: Why FSSAI called it ‘unsafe, substandard’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed an immediate ban on sale of Nestle India's "low-fat dairy whitener". The food regulator called the product “unsafe and substandard” on Saturday.

A sample of "low-fat dairy whitener" manufactured by Nestle India has failed the safety test conducted by FSSAI. FSSAI said that the sample, which was collected from the premises of Hotel Lalit in Connaught Place, New Delhi, has been found "unsafe and substandard".

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Why Nestle low-fat dairy whitener is ‘unsafe’ as per FSSAI Via a post on X, FSSAI said that the product was found "substandard" and "unsafe" as per the report of the food analyst's laboratory, violating the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

The regulator added that a copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the food business operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action.

A notice has been sent to Bharat Hotels Ltd over the product and its non-compliance.

Under the relevant section of the FSS Act, 2006, the FBO was eligible to appeal against the food analyst's report within a prescribed time period.

FSSAI has now directed the FBO to immediately stop the sale of the identified food product.

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"A sample of Nestlé "Low Fat Dairy Whitener" collected from M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit), New Delhi, has been declared UNSAFE & SUBSTANDARD by Food Analyst reports under the FSS Act 2006," read the post on social media.

Meanwhile, the FBO has not yet issued a statement in this matter.

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FSSAI vs Nestlé India over alleged infant food violation Previously, FSSAI had flagged Nestle India's infant nutrition products. The food regulator initiated legal action against Nestlé India Ltd in three cases over alleged promotional violations and nutritional non-compliance in its infant food portfolio.

The legal proceedings involved promotional claims for two infant formula brands, NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1, as well as a follow-up formula sample that didn't meet prescribed nutritional parameters in laboratory tests.

“In NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, claims relating to ‘5 HMOs’ and ‘Whey Protein’ were observed, while in Lactogen Pro 1, a claim relating to ‘Whey Protein’ being easy to digest was observed. Accordingly, clarifications were sought from M/s Nestlé India Limited regarding the above claims,” FSSAI said.

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“Both products were found to be in contravention of Regulation 4(2) of the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, which restricts promotional claims/material intended to increase the saleability of infant foods, and Section 3 of the IMS Act, 1992, which prohibits their advertisement and promotion,” FSSAI added.

Also Read | FSSAI moves to stop dairy analogues from being sold as paneer

However, Nestle India had maintained that it remains compliant with all applicable regulations in India.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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