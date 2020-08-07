Nestle to Castrol, brands launch campaigns to boost consumer confidence

NEW DELHI: A clutch of brands across categories have started creating campaigns around restarting and resuming daily life with various states lifting lockdowns in the country.

Herbal soap and personal care brand Medimix from the Cholayil group, coffee brand Nescafe, Castrol Oil and Yes Bank have launched new campaigns which endeavour to instill hope among people and give a positive message to the society that we can adapt to the new normal through collaboration and restart not just our lives but also the country's economy.

Tcampaigns feature people taking baby steps towards resuming their normal life and stepping out of their homes. With masks on, people are shown travelling to work, running errands, setting up their studios and even catching up with friends while maintaining social distancing.

Advertising and brand experts believe that advertising can play a positive role in soothing frayed nerves and convincing consumers to take a leap of faith and look at dealing with crisis in a more positive and hopeful manner while subtly nudging them to also start the spending process however small it may be.

Just the presence of advertising is the signifier of the fact some optimism has set in as brands are finding it worth to invest in ads, said Santosh Desai, managing director and chief executive officer of Future Brands Ltd, a brand consulting and management firm.

“The imagery of people resuming work with necessary precautions aligns with the metros where cases are gradually declining. There is also a strong desire to resume normal life among people and advertising content of this kind legitimises and normalises it," he added.

A survey released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday shows that consumer confidence has hit an all-time low owing to bleak economic scenario amid the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The current situation index dropped to 53.8 in July from 63.7 in May. The sentiment is manifested in drop in discretionary spending and consumers preferring to buy only essentials which is hurting the economy.

In its new campaign, Nestlé India-owned coffee brand Nescafe is seen urging the youth to restart their lives after four long months of lockdown hiatus.

Sunayan Mitra, director - coffee & beverages, Nestlé India said, “The spirit of determination and tenacity forms the essence of our campaign. The challenges, as a result of the current crisis, are significant. However, it is also a chance for everyone to take a moment and look at the bigger picture, adapt to the new world, and restart lives through conscious action."

Jitender Dabas, chief operating officer, McCann Worldgroup India, said consumer spending is built on the perception of how the world is going to be.

"If they feel pessimistic about the future they won’t spend. Therefore, advertising can create a feeling that things are getting better and gradually normalcy is returning influencing consumption behaviour. Advertising has the power to uplift consumer sentiment and kickstart the economy," he added.

However, the individual sporadic brand efforts won't help boost consumer confidence. Consumers need confidence in the entire supply chain from restaurants, malls to transport. Communication has to be in conjunction with concrete on-ground solutions to boost consumer confidence around safety and hygiene, said Dheeraj Sinha, MD and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.

"There is a latent consumer demand which is offset by collective consumer dissidence to avoid stepping out. Key on-ground and technology backed efforts such as setting up an online queue system, for instance, for malls so that the number of people visiting the property can be restricted and allay fears of large crowds will help," he added.

