After reporting a 66% annual jump in its net profit to ₹628 crore in the fourth quarter of CY 2022, Nestle India also announced a final dividend of ₹75 per equity shares ( ₹10 each) for the year 2022.

The company board has set 21 April, 2023 as the record date for determining entitlement of the members to the Final Dividend for the year 2022. The company works as per the December-January financial year.

The revenue of the FMCG major, Nestle India, rose by 14% to ₹4,257 crore in the December quarter, against its revenue of ₹3,748 crore in the same quarter in previous financial year.

The final dividend for the year 2022, was approved by the members of the 64th Annual Genera Meeting. The payment date of the dividend is fixed to be 8 May 2023 and onwards.

Nestle India's stocks were trading 2% higher at ₹19631.05 a piece on BSE on Thursday. The company shares have been rallying since yesterday.

The company also announced the appointment of Svetlana Boldina as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director of the company. Svetlana Boldina is a Russian national and an engineering graduate from Moscow Telecommunication University. She has been working in the Nestle group for more than 25 years and has handled the company's market in Russia, Eastern Europe and Indonesia with strong operational.