Nestle to offer final dividend of ₹75 per share, fixes record date
Nestle India has announced to offer dividend of ₹74 per equity shares to its shareholders for the year 2022
After reporting a 66% annual jump in its net profit to ₹628 crore in the fourth quarter of CY 2022, Nestle India also announced a final dividend of ₹75 per equity shares ( ₹10 each) for the year 2022.
