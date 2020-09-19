Net direct tax collection dips 31% in Apr-Aug to 1.92 lakh cr

Net direct tax collection dips 31% in Apr-Aug to ₹1.92 lakh cr1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
The net indirect tax collection in April-August 2019 was ₹3,85,949 crore, as against ₹3,42,591 crore in April-August 2020
New Delhi: The net direct tax collection during April-August was ₹1.92 lakh crore, down 31 per cent over the same period of the last fiscal. The net indirect tax collection during the five-month period till August fell 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.42 lakh crore. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said net direct tax collection was ₹2,79,711 crore in April-August 2019, compared to ₹1,92,718 crore in April-August 2020.
The net indirect tax collection in April-August 2019 was ₹3,85,949 crore, as against ₹3,42,591 crore in April-August 2020. During April-August, the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over ₹1.81 lakh crore. The Budget had estimated Centre's GST collection for full fiscal at ₹6,90,500 crore. In 2019-20, the Centre's actual GST revenue stood at ₹5,98,825 crore, against the revised estimate of ₹6,12,327 crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
