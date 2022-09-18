Net direct tax collection in FY 2022-23 rose 23% at 700,669 crore: CBDT

It is worth noting that the speed of processing of income tax returns too rose this fiscal while almost 93% of the duly verified ITRs filed this year have been processed till Saturday, it said. “This has resulted in the faster issue of refunds with almost a 468 per cent increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year," it added further that subsequently, refunds amounting to ₹135,556 crore have been issued so far against refunds of ₹74,140 crore being issued during the corresponding period in the preceding financial year 2021-22, showing a growth of around 83%.