Net direct tax collections rose by 45% to over 3.39 lakh Cr by mid-June

"The figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2022-23, as on June 16, 2022, show that net collections are at ₹3,39,225 crore compared to ₹2,33,651 crore over the corresponding period of the preceding year, representing an increase of 45 per cent over the collections of the preceding year," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

