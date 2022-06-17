Home / News / India / Net direct tax collections rose by 45% to over ₹3.39 lakh Cr by mid-June
Net direct tax collections rose by 45% to over ₹3.39 lakh Cr by mid-June
05:30 PM IST
This fiscal's net direct tax collections rose by 45 per cent to more than ₹3.39 lakh crore through mid-June. The net direct tax collection of more than ₹3.39 lakh crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at more than ₹1.70 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Security Transaction Tax (STT), at more than ₹1.67 lakh crore.
The net direct tax collections till mid-June this fiscal increased 45 per cent to over ₹3.39 lakh crore, buoyed by decent advance tax mop-up, the Income Tax department said on Friday.
The net direct tax collection of over ₹3.39 lakh crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at over Rs 1.70 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Security Transaction Tax (STT), at over Rs 1.67 lakh crore.
"The figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2022-23, as on June 16, 2022, show that net collections are at ₹3,39,225 crore compared to ₹2,33,651 crore over the corresponding period of the preceding year, representing an increase of 45 per cent over the collections of the preceding year," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
The advance tax collections for the first quarter this fiscal stand at over ₹1.01 lakh crore against Rs 75,783 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of more than 33 per cent.