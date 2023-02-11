Net direct tax receipts up 18.4% till February
- Net direct tax receipt so far this fiscal stands at 91.39% of the total budget estimate for the current fiscal and at 78.65% of the revised estimates
New Delhi: The central government has collected ₹12.98 trillion in direct taxes after refunds up to 10 February, showing an improvement of 18.40% from the taxes collected in the same time last fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×