New Delhi: The central government has collected ₹12.98 trillion in direct taxes after refunds up to 10 February, showing an improvement of 18.40% from the taxes collected in the same time last fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Saturday.

Net direct tax receipt so far this fiscal stands at 91.39% of the total budget estimate for the current fiscal and at 78.65% of the revised estimates.

CBDT said in its statement that provisional tax figures continue to register steady growth.

Gross direct tax collection before refunds stands at Rs. 15.67 trillion which is 24.09% higher than the gross collection for the corresponding period of last year, CBDT said.

The growth rate for gross corporate tax collection is 19.33%, while that for personal income tax including securities transaction tax (STT) is 29.63%. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in corporate tax collections is 15.84% and that in personal income tax collections is 21.93%. If STT is included, the net personal income tax collection growth is 21.23%.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.69 trillion have been issued from 1 April, 2022 to 10 February 2023, which are 61.58% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, CBDT said.