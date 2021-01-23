Netaji is embodiment of India's might and inspiration, says PM Modi in Kolkata

Delivering a speech on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Netaji was an embodiment of India's might and inspiration.

"Today is the birthday of that brave son of Maa Bharti who gave a new direction to the dream of independent India. Today is the day we celebrate the consciousness that tore through the darkness of slavery and challenged the mightiest power of the world with the words that I will not beg for freedom, I will take it," said PM Modi at the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

The prime minister said that the country has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary -- 23 January -- every year as 'Parakram Divas' in order to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

He termed It to be his good fortune that in 2018 the government named the island of Andaman as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island. The PM said that respecting the feelings of the country, the files related to Netaji were also made public by the government.

He also spoke about the participation of the INA Veterans in the 26 January Parade and fulfilling Netaji’s dream of unfurling tricolour on the Red Fort in Delhi at the commemoration of 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government'.

"If today, every Indian places his hand on their heart and feels the presence of Netaji, then he will hear the same question: will you do something for me? This work, this task, this goal is to make India self-reliant today. People of the country, every region of the country, every person in the country is part of this," said PM Modi, referring to question that Netaji asked his nephew Sisir Bose before executing the daring escape.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. He said he society will have to come together to solve these problems. "We will have to make efforts together."

PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. His visit to the West Bengal capital comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in the sta.

