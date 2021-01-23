Netaji is embodiment of India's might and inspiration, says PM Modi in Kolkata

"If today, every Indian places his hand on their heart and feels the presence of Netaji, then he will hear the same question: will you do something for me? This work, this task, this goal is to make India self-reliant today. People of the country, every region of the country, every person in the country is part of this," said PM Modi, referring to question that Netaji asked his nephew Sisir Bose before executing the daring escape.