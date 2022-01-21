New Delhi: A grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, 2022. The hologram statue will be present until the construction work of the statue is complete. During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister will also confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony.

The Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on 23rd January and carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected and the 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

