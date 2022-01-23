Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.