Netaji Subash Chandra Bose birth anniversary: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue today at India Gate2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Netaji Subash Chandra Bose hologram statue: The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width
From this year onwards, India's Republic day celebration will begin from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, Delhi on Sunday at 6 PM.
PM Modi had announced till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place. Netaji's statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.
About Netaji Subash Chandra Bose hologram statue:
Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said that every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.
"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today.
On the special occasion, PM Modi will confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony.
Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.
Meanwhile, as a tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, the Films Division will be screening two documentaries on his life, indomitable spirit, and selfless service to the nation today, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The biopics will be streamed on the Films Division website and YouTube Channel, for 24 hours.
The documentaries are The Flame Burns Bright (1973/Ashis Mukherjee) and Netaji (1973/Arun Chaudhuri) which highlight the great leader's life and his heroic and relentless fight for India's independence from British rule. The film Netaji uses the actual speeches of Netaji, synched with his voice.
