India hosts dinner for Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff in Germany

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"#AmbHarishParvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at #IndiaHouse on the eve of 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #ParakramDiwas. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of #India signed off the guest book #JaiHind," Indian Embassy in Germany said.
"#AmbHarishParvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at #IndiaHouse on the eve of 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #ParakramDiwas. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of #India signed off the guest book #JaiHind," Indian Embassy in Germany said.
Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.
Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.
Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.