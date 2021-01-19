Subscribe
Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas from this year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas from this year

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST ANI

The Indian government on Tuesday decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, according to the official notice by the Union Ministry of Culture.

On December 21, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

