This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas from this year
Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas from this year
1 min read.12:11 PM IST
ANI
The Indian government on Tuesday decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, according to the official notice by the Union Ministry of Culture.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian government on Tuesday decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, according to the official notice by the Union Ministry of Culture.
The Indian government on Tuesday decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, according to the official notice by the Union Ministry of Culture.
On December 21, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner.