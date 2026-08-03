Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMC, cites 'personal reasons'

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing "personal reasons", four months after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

In a resignation letter addressed to Mamata, Bose said he was stepping down from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons," his letter read.







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Post hints at disillusionment with political parties Hours before announcing his resignation, Bose posted a message on X expressing frustration with the functioning of political parties.

"Political parties prefer sycophants! You are expected to follow the party line even if you feel the policies are detrimental towards the welfare of the people... Our leaders & political system are a far cry away from building Netaji's inclusive strong India!" he wrote.

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From BJP to TMC A former BJP leader, Bose joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections after describing his decision to join the BJP as a "mistake".

At the time, he said he had taken time to assess political parties before deciding to join the TMC because he believed it practised "inclusive secular politics".

"I did not want to make a mistake again, so I took my time... I found that Trinamool Congress practices inclusive secular politics. My ideology is inclusive and secular," he had told PTI.

Bose had also accused the BJP of deviating from the constitutional values of secularism and inclusiveness, alleging that the party practised "divisive vote-bank politics using religion".