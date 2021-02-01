OPEN APP
Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives' days after minor blast outside embassy in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives' days after minor blast outside embassy in New Delhi

2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A low-intensity blast was reported near the Israel embassy in New Delhi last week
  • The two leaders also spoke about the extensive coronavirus vaccination drives launched in their countries to combat the viral disease

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for keeping the country's diplomats safe after a minor blast outside the country's embassy in the national capital last week.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," read a tweet from the Israeli PM's handle.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

The two leaders also spoke about the extensive coronavirus vaccination drives launched in their countries to combat the viral disease. The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccines operation there. The latter congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel," another tweet said.

Explosion in New Delhi

A low-intensity blast was reported near the Israel embassy in New Delhi on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel. The blast took place at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, about 1.4 kilometres (1 mile) from the embassy.

The explosion was caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" police said, adding that there were no injuries.

The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said in a statement. "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement added.

Officials investigating the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy have said their probe is still not conclusive but the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Iran with local involvement.

After the blast, Netanyahu had expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India.

Netanyahu asked to convey to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Israel has "full confidence that the Indian authorities will do a thorough investigation of the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews who are there", Israeli national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat had said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

